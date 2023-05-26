Sathupalli BRS leader Dr Dayanand joins Congress

Dr Dayanand said he could not do justice to the people in Sathupalli constituency as the party had not kept the promises made to him and hence resigned from BRS as per the wish of the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

A BRS leader Dr. Matta Dayanand and his wife Dr. Matta Ragamayi of Sathupalli in Khammam district joined Congress party in Hyderabad on Friday.

Khammam: A senior BRS leader Dr. Matta Dayanand and his wife Dr. Matta Ragamayi of Sathupalli Assembly Constituency joined Congress party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday in the presence of Telangana Congress Party in-charge Manik Rao Thakre, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and former MP Renuka Chaudhary.

Dayanand contested in 2014 election on YSR Congress Party ticket for Sathupalli seat and was defeated by TDP candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah by a narrow margin of votes. After that he joined the TRS party along with the then Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. He expected a ticket from Sathupalli in the 2018 elections and was disappointed. He has been staying away from BRS party activities for some time now. It was said that he had difference with former MP Srinivasa Reddy with regard to change of party.

In a statement Dayanand said he lacked recognition in the party. He said he could not do justice to the people in Sathupalli constituency as the party had not kept the promises made to him and hence resigned from the BRS as per the wish of the people.

Also Read Congress proves to be no different from BJP in treating fellow Opposition parties