BRS to expand in Maharashtra, to set up office in Odisha

Work on the BRS party offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad is also on, with indications that Madhya Pradesh is next in line

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Upbeat over the resounding success of the two meetings in Nanded, the BRS has now decided to expand its wings across Maharashtra. It has major plans for Odisha too, with a party office to be soon set up there. Work on the party offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad is also on, with indications that Madhya Pradesh is next in line.

In the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announcing that the BRS would contest the local body elections in Maharashtra, the party is now setting up its committees in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in the neighbouring State.

At Saturday’s brainstorming session with farmer union leaders, who joined the BRS on Saturday, he is learned to have issued specific instructions to them to ensure that the party emerges victorious in at least nine-10 Zilla Parishads and showcases the party’s power in the State. The Chief Minister directed them to establish BRS farmers units, women’s wings and youth and student wings in all constituencies.

In tune with establishing committees, village wings should also be set up. The BRS party flag should be hoisted in all villages and the party’s agenda should be taken to the people for extensive discussions, he said. “A BRS party office will be set up in Mumbai, for which a few buildings are being checked. Apart from Mumbai, the identification of buildings for the party’s offices in Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad is also under way,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Impressed with the BRS agenda and policies, many poets and artists were voluntarily coming up with different songs and staging programmes. Party policies have to be printed in Marathi for distribution among the people, he said. “If Devendra Fadnavis implements Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and provides free water and power, I will felicitate him and not step into Maharashtra. I will head towards Madhya Pradesh,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.