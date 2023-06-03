Sathupalli farmers created CM KCR’s portrait with grains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Sathupalli farmers created a portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with paddy, red gram and other food grains as part of Rythu Dinotsavam on Saturday.

Khammam: A massive rally with around 250 tractors was taken out at Sathupalli in the district on Saturday marking Rythu Dinotsavam organised as part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah took part in the rally taken out from Kothur Rythu Vedika to Kakarlapalli Rythu Vedika in Sathupalli mandal. 20 feet tall flexi banners of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Bathukamma stood as attraction in the rally.

The farmers in the mandal have created a portrait of the Chief Minister and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah with paddy, red gram, chickpeas, green gram, sesame seeds, black gram and others. They also made portraits of the MLA and MP B Parthasaradhi Reddy.