Farmers got 1,526 crore on paddy in 2022 against 104 crore in 2013: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the farmers of Siddipet district had got 1,526 crores on paddy cultivation in 2022.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing gathering on the eve of State's formation day in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the farmers of Siddipet district had got 1,526 crores on paddy cultivation in 2022 while the same farmers had earned just Rs 104 crore in 2013 which indicated how the farmer’s lives had changed over a period of a decade. Talking about how the Telangana government had changed the lives of the farmers during the period, Rao has said the farmers in Siddipet had got 79,000 metric tonnes of paddy harvest in 2013 before Telangana was created.

With the farmers-friendly measures of the Telangana government, Rao has said that the paddy harvest increased to 7.54 lakh metric tonnes in 2022. Addressing the people after hoisting the national flag on the eve of the State’s formation day at Government Degree College Siddipet on Friday, the Minister said the Rythu Bandhu, round-the-clock power supply, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Scheme (KLIS) had played a vital role in changing the lives of the farmers.

Stating that fetching a pot of drinking water was a big task during the summer before the State was created, Rao has said Telangana has become the first State in the country in supplying drinking water to every household under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. Saying that Siddipet used to have just 4,400 drinking water tap connections in 2014, Rao said the number had increased to 2.18 lakh tap connections now.

The Minister said that they were laying a ring main around Siddipet town to supply uninterrupted drinking water to Siddipet through the Mallanna Sagar reservoir. He has said that the government had handed over 10,122 2-BHK houses to the homeless across the district. Rao said that another 5,800 houses were under construction in the district. Rao has elaborated on various welfare and development works and how they had changed the lives of the people.