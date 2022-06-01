Satta betting racket busted in Hyderabad, six held

Published Date - 04:42 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: An inter-state satta betting racket was busted by the Commissioner’s Task Force (south) on Wednesday and six persons were caught. The police seized Rs. 35,580 in cash.

Those caught were identified as Mohd Azmath Ali (41), Mohd Wasim Khan (28), Shaik Dawood (33), Akramuddin (33), Mohd Ali Khan (29) and Raju (55) while Shaik Sadiq of Maharashtra is absconding.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house at Kanchanbagh and caught the organizer, Ali who was organizing the satta betting along with Sadiq of Maharashtra.

“Daily wagers were participating in the betting and losing their hard earned money. On information, a raid was conducted and they were caught,” said Task Force Inspector, S Raghavendra. Efforts are on to nab Sadiq.