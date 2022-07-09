Satyam Kantamneni’s book discussion event celebrates the success of his book

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:51 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Satyam Kantamneni, the Managing Partner at UXReactor, has hosted a book discussion event recently at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills. The event revolved around discussing the intent and purpose of his book – ‘User Experience Design: A Practical Playbook To Fuel Business Growth’.

The book was launched in May 2022 and includes 27 proven “plays” to help business leaders and product entrepreneurs enhance user experience while driving digitisation. With a focus on user-centred innovation, Kantamneni attempts to make the readers understand the importance of scalable, reliable, and consistent user experience.

While keeping the tone of the book interactive, he provides existing and aspiring business leaders with the knowledge he garnered over the course of 25 years in the corporate world.

Kantamneni believes that his book is a blueprint for existing and aspiring UX practitioners around the world, especially in India. He says, “India occupies a special place in the global tech industry. With my book, I intend to encourage Indian professionals to drive digitisation within organisations and design user experience that is in sync with the clients/customers they cater to. I am delighted that the book has resonated with Indian readers.”