Satyanarayana, Rithwik bag top honours in Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Hyderabad: P Satyanarayana bagged the top honours in open category with 5.5 points from six rounds at the 192nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rithwik Reddy emerged champion after defeating Bava Samavarth in the tie-breaker of juniors category with 5.5 points in six rounds. Neha Pakalapati settled for third spot with five points in six rounds.

In the open category S V V Chakravarthy and D Krishna secured second and third places respectively.

Open Category Top Ten places: 1 P Satyanarayana, 2 S V V Chakravarthy, 3 D Krishna, 4 G Sahithya, 5 Abdul Azeez, 6 Krishna Kalyan, 7 Y Jagadeeswar, 8 K Perumallu, 9 Ehaan Shaik, 10 Vijay Kumar L;

Age Group Winners:

U-15 Boys: 1 Mahaswin Reddy, 2 Rudraksh U; Girls: 1 Neha Pakalapati, 2 Naannya P;

U-13 Boys: 1 Hriday Mundada, 2 Vishnu Prakash, Girls: 1 Vamshika L, 2 Veda Sruthi;

U-11 Boys: 1 Bava Samavarth, 2 Arush Teja; Girls: 1 Sasi Hasini, 2 Snigdha;

U-9 Boys: 1 Rohit Subramanian, 2 Pranavaaditya; Girls: 1 Sai Harshika E, 2 Nithya Sri;

U-7 Boys: 1Hardhik Billa, 2 Agastya Kambhampati; Girls: 1 Vamshika B; 2 Rishika B;

Best Woman: G Sahithya; Best Veteran: V S N Murthy.

