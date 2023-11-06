Saudi Arabia: In a first, Indian embassy hosts all-Sanskrit event to promote language

It is the first time that any Indian Mission in the world is conducting an event entirely in the Sanskrit language to promote the importance and learning of the Sanskrit Language, the Indian Embassy said.

Updated On - 05:20 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Riyadh: The Embassy of India organised a unique event titled “Samskritotsava” in Riyadh on November 5, which was in Sanskrit and recognised the efforts by the Indian community in keeping the language alive in Saudi Arabia. It was a part of “Pravasi Parichay”.

“A unique event, as part of “Pravasi Parichay”, “Samskritotsava” took place on November 5. The entire programme was in Sanskrit and recognised the efforts by the Indian community in keeping the language of India’s ancient wisdom, civilization, history and traditions alive in KSA,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on X.

Sanskrit Day is a unique event conducted entirely in Sanskrit Language by the Mission in association with Samskrita Bharati.

During his opening remarks, Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan spoke about the importance of the Sanskrit language in our culture and its veneration in the entire world as a sacred and spiritual language. The ambassador also mentioned that today’s event will serve as an inspiration for all to learn and practice the Sanskrit language.

As part of the programme, the Indian community in Saudi Arabia showcased various performances such as Abhinaya Gheetam, Gana Geetam, Subhashita Natakam, Prachanna Vesham etc.

All performances were in Sanskrit language, the Indian Embassy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been an advocate of ancient Indian languages, including Sanskrit, recently said that Sanskrit is not only the language of traditions but it is also the language of our “progress and identity.” “Sanskrit is the mother of several languages. Sanskrit is the language of our progress and identity,” PM Modi said addressing at Tulsi Peeth in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot on October 27.

He added that Sanskrit got refined with time but did not get polluted adding that our culture is still intact and steadfast. “How many languages have come and gone in the world over these thousands of years? New languages replaced the old languages. But our culture is still intact and steadfast. Sanskrit got refined with time but did not get polluted,” PM Modi said.