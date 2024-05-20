Saudi King Salman to undergo treatment for lung infection

| Saudi King To Undergo Treatment For Lung Infection

By ANI Updated On - 20 May 2024, 09:33 AM

Riyadh: The Saudi Royal Court has announced that Saudi KingAbdulaziz Al Saudwill undergo treatment for a lung infection.

He underwent medical examinations on Sunday at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah due to high temperature and joint pain, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi king was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah on April 24 for a routine health checkup.