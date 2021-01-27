SBI Hyderabad circle celebrates R-Day

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Chief General Manager, State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad circle, O P Mishra unfurled the national flag at SBI local head office, Koti to mark the celebrations of the 72nd Republic Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said all went through a tough phase due to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the country has played an exemplary role in the global fight against Covid-19 which has been recognized and appreciated widely throughout the world.

He also felicitated the Covid-19 warriors of the bank who had given their best during these difficult times. Mishra recalled the efforts put in by bank staff in Covid-19 relief measures such as the distribution of ration and food to the needy, providing medical equipments, ventilators and PPE kits to the government hospitals.

He also arranged for the distribution of food packets/ snacks to the destitute and underprivileged section of the people living at old age home in Nacharam and slum located at Jiyaguda, Puranapul to continue the philanthropic activities of the bank, a press release said.

