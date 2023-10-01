SBI leads 165 Swachchata drives across Telangana for ‘Ek Tareek, Ek Ghanta’

SBI local head office headed by Chief General Manager, Rajesh Kumar along with the employees of SBI, LHO, main branch and NRI branch Hyderabad participated in “Swachchata Hi Seva (SHS)-2023” campaign by undertaking cleanness drive in the premises of Koti ENT Hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of ‘Ek Tareek, Ek Ghanta’, the nationwide one-hour drive cleanliness drive, the State Bank of India (SBI), Koti (Head Office) took the lead role and organised a total of 165 Swachchata drives across Telangana.

The senior SBI official also inaugurated a pet bottle recycling machine in the SBI LHO premises near Hyderabad main branch for the use of general public/ customers and the staff. CGM, Rajesh Kumar, Convenor SLBC and General Manager Network 2, Debashish Mitra, General Manager Network 1, Manju Sharma and other senior officials were present.