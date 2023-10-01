Power cuts, scams to return with Congress, warns KTR

Three threats such as interruption in supply of power, changing of Chief Ministers at regular intervals and scams would certainly be the norm if the Congress assumed power in Telangana, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Mancherial: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said frequent power cuts, abrupt changing of Chief Ministers and multiple scams would return to Telangana if the Congress was voted to power.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating various developmental projects in Kyathanpalli municipality on Sunday, the Minister referred to the six guarantees promised by the Congress and said three threats such as interruption in supply of power, changing of Chief Ministers at regular intervals and scams would certainly be the norm if the Congress assumed power. He asked the public to rethink the guarantees and not to fall prey to such false promises.

The Congress was requesting the public to provide an opportunity to govern the State, but the people had given the mandate to the Congress 11 times, still it could not do anything in 60 years. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy should visit Chennur Assembly segment to check the uninterrupted supply of power, he said.

Rama Rao also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for privatising coal blocks owned by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He faulted Modi for not waiving Income Tax to coal miners as extended to the Indian Army. He wanted the public to make K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister of Telangana for a record third time in a row.

Commenting on the de-notification of Mandamarri from Agency area, the minister opined that Modi was a stubborn Prime Minister who was least concerned about development, and was bothered only about the growth of certain corporate forces. He asked the public to decide whether they wanted development or destruction.

Appreciating government whip Balka Suman for developing Chennur Assembly constituency on many fronts, he said Chennur was competing with Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla segments. Locals, youngsters, farmers would be benefited with the advent of an oil palm factory to be created in Mandamarri costing Rs 500 crore, he added.