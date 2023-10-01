Medak Congress president Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy quits party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Medak DCC President Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy.

Medak: The Congress suffered a jolt in Medak district with its district president Kantareddy Tirupathi Reddy resigning from the primary membership of the party and the post of the DCC president on Sunday. He accused the party leadership of giving priority to only those who had cash bags.

In his resignation letter, Tirupathi Reddy said he felt that there was no place for dedicated party workers like him in the party in the wake of recent developments. Stating that he was disappointed by the silence of top leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the developments in Telangana Congress, Reddy said he had worked for the party for over a decade in Medak.

However, now the Congress leadership in the State was welcoming leaders who worked against the party all their lives. The Congress in Medak would become a puppet in the hands of such people in the days to come, he said, adding that the party leadership in the State was offering MLA seats to only those who had money.

The development came in the wake of the party reportedly offering the Medak Assembly seat to Mynampally Rohit, son of Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.

It is learned that Tirupathi Reddy might join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi shortly. He has said that he would announce his decision in a couple of days.

