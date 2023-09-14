SC Collegium recommends 7 permanent judges for Allahabad HC

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

By IANS Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of seven additional judges of the Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 7 Permanent Judges for Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

On May 1, the Collegium of the Allahabad High Court unanimously forwarded its recommendation naming Justices Umesh Chandra Sharma, Renu Agarwal, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, and Nalin Kumar Srivastava.

“The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the Additional Judges,” it noted.

It said that it has scrutinised the material placed on record including the opinion of the consultee-judges and the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee to assess the merit and suitability of these Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The SC Collegium said that these seven Additional Judges are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges against the existing vacancies.

“The Chief Minister and Governor of the State of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.