SC declines to intervene with Punjab and Haryana HC order staying Wrestling Federation of India elections

Punjab and Haryana High order has come following a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) which challenged the move to allow Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

By PTI Updated On - 11:09 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to intervene with Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

A bench of Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Pankaj Mithal declined to entertain the plea filed by Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association.

The court asked the petitioner to move to the Punjab and Haryana High Court with the plea.

Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association has moved his plea through advocate Anuj Tyagi and challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s interim order.

