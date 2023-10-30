SC defers hearing on bail plea by TN Minister Senthil Balaji

By IANS Published Date - 03:00 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred hearing on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji seeking bail on medical grounds in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi adjourned hearing to November 6 in view of the pass over sought by parties. Acceding to the request, it said, “We will hear on (coming) Monday”. Balaji had petitioned the Supreme Court after a Bench of Justice G. Jayachandran of the Madras High Court refused to release the DMK leader on medical bail.

The High Court had accepted the contention raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Balaji is an influential person who could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses if released from custody.

The anti-money laundering agency, which had arrested Balaji on June 14 this year, had contended that retention of the accused as a Minister in the state Cabinet without any portfolio clearly indicates that he is highly influential.

The Special Leave Petition filed before the apex court said that during the custody period, Balaji underwent a major by-pass surgery in June this year at Chennai’s Cauvery Hospital and is still under medication. “Despite the medications that are being taken under the care of Puzhal Prison Hospital, his recovery is very slow and he is still suffering from chest discomfort, pain and discomfort on the left leg (surgical side). He was advised by the doctors not to sit or stand for a long time. There is numbness in the legs of the petitioner often, which requires further treatment,” said the plea filed through advocate Misha Rastogi.

The petition said that the High Court erroneously dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji under Section 439 of the Cr.P.C read with 45(1) of PML (Prevention of Money Laundering) Act. Before his arrest by central sleuths, Balaji was in charge of the Power and Excise Departments in the Tamil Nadu Government.

The ED has charged that the minister and his accomplices had taken money from gullible job seekers and promised them jobs in the state transport department during his tenure as the Transport Minister from 2011 to 2016 in the then AIADMK Government.