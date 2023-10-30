| Delhi Excise Policy Scam No Bail For Ex Deputy Cm Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy scam: No bail for ex-deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:00 AM, Mon - 30 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail petitions filed by the Delhi former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in corruption, money laundering cases related to excise policy scam.

Sisodia has been in custody since Febraury and is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enfoecement Directorate (ED).

The apex court said if trial proceeds in sloppy manner, Sisodia can apply for bail in three months.

The court also said the investigating agencies did not provide adequate answers to all questions.