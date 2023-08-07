SC trashes PIL seeking probe into audio clips of TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

The bench said it cannot go behind the political decisions related to the change of portfolios of ministers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a probe by a panel headed by a former apex court judge into the audio clips where Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was purportedly heard making remarks about the wealth accumulated by the family of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

“This is an absolutely bogus petition…We would not use this as a political platform. (The plea is) dismissed,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The top court said there has to be some actionable evidence, and its jurisdiction under Article 32 (under it pleas can be filed directly to the top court by citizens for violation of fundamental rights) of the Constitution cannot be allowed to be misused.

“There is allegedly an audio clip in which the former Finance Minister refers to the family of the CM. This has no evidentiary value. This is hearsay at best,” the bench said, adding “You have sufficient remedy under the criminal law. Do not use this as a political forum.” PIL petitioner Pranesh Rajamanickam alleged the finance portfolio of Thiagarajan, the current Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, was changed due to the alleged audio clips.

Rajamanickam said he, as a voter of Tamil Nadu, was entitled to know the reason behind the decision.

The bench also did not consider the submissions seeking examination of the audio clips by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The audio clips of the minister criticising the functioning of the DMK were earlier released by rival BJP.