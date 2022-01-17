SCF founder Sai Baba receives ‘Go the Distance Hero’ award

Hyderabad: K Sai Baba, former Ranji cricketer and the founding secretary of the Sports Coaching Foundation (SCF), an NGO in Hyderabad, received the ‘Go the Distance Hero’ award, constituted by Apollo Tyres.

Sai Baba received the award for his contribution to sports and empowering the underprivileged.

The function was scheduled to be held in Delhi but was conducted virtually owing to Covid-19.

