School Education dept asks DSC 2024 aspirants to edit, confirm TET details by Sept 13

The department said that no further Further, TET corrections will be entertained after September 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Wednesday provided an edit option for the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 aspirants to edit or confirm their Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) details via the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ISMS/ on September 12 and 13.

If candidates fail to edit or confirm the TET details, he/she will be held responsible for the entered details.

Further, no TET corrections will be entertained after September 13, the department said.