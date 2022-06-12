Schools to reopen from Monday in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:58 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: After the summer break, schools under all the managements are set to reopen for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy made it clear that there was no extension to the summer vacation and she instructed all the schools to make necessary arrangements for the reopening from Monday.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the Minister said the State government was introducing English medium of instruction in Class I to VIII in all government and local body schools from this year. Towards this, 1.04 lakh government teachers were trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University, she said, and urged parents to enroll their wards in the government schools.

Sabitha Indra Reddy directed teachers to hold bridge courses for students for a month so that they comprehend the English medium of instruction without any difficulty. Developmental works under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme were under progress in nine thousand schools and the same would be completed without any difficulty to students, she said, adding that all the government schools were provided water connections under Mission Bhagiratha programme.

As part of Badi Bata (enrolment drive), 70,698 children have so far enrolled in the government schools and the drive would continue for another week, the Minister said.

Stating that textbooks worth Rs.120 crore were printed, the Minister said a total of 1.67 crore books would be supplied to students in English and Telugu mediums in the government schools. Like every year, the uniforms and mid-day meals would be provided to students.

In view of schools reopening, the Minister urged the MLAs and other elected public representatives to visit the government schools and greet the students. She also appealed to them to ensure maintenance of toilets, sanitation and provision of drinking water in the government schools in their respective areas.

Education Minister asks Bandi to prove his claims on Mana Ooru Mana Badi

Coming down heavily on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay who claimed that the Central government had extended Rs.2,700 crore for Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the Education Minister P Sabitha Reddy demanded him to prove his claims.

The Minister wanted the BJP leader to get his facts right before speaking against the State government. Sanjay should prevail upon the Central government for sanctioning Navodaya Schools and Tribal University for the State and prove his commitment, she said.

By allotting IITs, IIMs and Medical colleges across the country but not to Telangana, the Central government was discriminating against the State, she said, and wanted the BJP leader to make efforts to bring those institutions to the State.

“On one hand the BJP demanded for postponement of the Teacher Eligibility Test and on the other hand, it wants filling up of 20,000 teacher vacancies. This exposes BJP’s double standards,” she added.