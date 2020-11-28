Scientist from Mulugu bags major project from Centre

“The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has recently sanctioned this major research project to me,” says Dr Harinath Reddy

Mulugu: A young scientist hailing from Narsapur, a remote village in Venkatapur (Ramappa) mandal of the district, has bagged a major research project from the reputed Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (GoI).

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Harinath Reddy, presently working as an Assistant Professor in Electronics and Communication Department at Alliance University Bangalore, said that the DST had sanctioned the project to him to develop a very compact, cost-effective, high performance and lightweight complex geometrics antenna feed systems through Selective Laser Melting (SLM) for the application of satellite communications.

“The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has recently sanctioned this major research project to me,” he said and added that the Government of India is encouraging the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch different satellites to provide the nation space-based services and to develop the advanced technologies to achieve the same independently.

“To achieve complete self-reliance in terms of broadcasts, weather forecasts, communications, precision agriculture, disaster management tools, navigation, telemedicine and Geographic Information Systems it was essential to develop cost-efficient and reliable next-generation high-throughput satellite (HTS) systems to connect the user terminals to the data servers and content providers. These HTS systems operate potentially at 80 to 100 GHz and will be based on multisport architectures. Each spot is covered by a beam generated by an antenna feed system. As a result, a large number of very compact and lightweight complex geometrics antenna feed systems will have to commence onboard satellites,” he explained.

“The results of the project will have immense relevance to the department of space, DRDO labs involved in communication systems, DEITY and also several establishments operating in the electronics sector. Hence, this project would be a national asset,” he added.

It may be worth mentioning here that Dr Harinath Reddy developed a spintronics laboratory at IIT Kharagpur, while he was doing his PhD, and invented Cantilever Beam Magnetometer set-up for Electric field Induced Magnetic Measurements, which is the first of its kind in the world.

He also developed an Ultraviolet Disinfection Negative Pressure Isolation Chamber to Protect Frontline Health Workers from COVID-19, which has been approved and filed for patent by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), Government of India.

Harinath Reddy also developed ultra-low vibration liquid nitrogen flow cryostat at IIT, Kharagpur, for low-temperature measurements in optical cantilever beam magnetometer set-up, which is also the first of its kind in the world.

His innovations and inventions were published by esteemed American Institute of Physics USA journals like Review of Scientific Instruments and Applied Physics letters and Institute of Physics UK journals like Journal of Physics D: Applied Physics.

As a part of his PhD, he developed an optical cantilever beam magnetometer for electric field-induced magnetization measurements and studies on crossover spin valves for spintronic applications. He did his M Tech in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from NIT, Rourkela, with distinction 2011, and won first the ‘Best Poster Award in International Conference on Condensed Matter & Applied Physics-2015’ held at Bikaner, Rajasthan. Harinath Reddy also bagged the ‘Young Scientist Award’ in Second International Award Conference on ‘Research, Analyze, Communicate and Evaluate-2019’ held in Goa besides securing the MHRD JRF and SRF Fellowships, and CSIR RA Fellowship.

