Scindia releases book on AAI airports’ terminal building architecture

By PTI Published Date - 11:20 AM, Fri - 25 August 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday released a coffee table book on traditional and local architecture of various terminal buildings at AAI airports.

The book showcases the facade of terminal buildings at 19 airports.

Senior civil aviation ministry officials and heads of AAI, DGCA, BCAS, among others were present at the launch of the book titled ‘Traditional & Local Architecture on Elevation & Design of Upcoming New Terminal Buildings’ in the national capital.

For the new buildings being constructed, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) takes conscious efforts to bring in the local architecture and culture in the facade and interiors, AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said before the release of the book.

“Designed to reflect the diversity of the area’s culture, tradition and art, the terminal buildings will serve as symbols of pride both for the local community and for the nation at large,” Scindia said in the foreword to the book.