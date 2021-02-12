Scores of tribals throng Nagoba Jatara in Adilabad

About 10,000 indigenous people arrived in the sleepy village using different modes of transit.

Adilabad: Thousands of aboriginal tribals from several parts of Telangana and other States congregated at non-descript Keslapur in Indervelli mandal to take part in the annual Nagoba Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of Mesram clan, on Friday.

They formed serpentine queue lines and visited Nagoba temple. They thronged the shrine and performed special prayers. They belonged to various parts of the State, neighboring Maharashtra, Chattishgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Apparently, the quantum of devotees comparatively dropped down due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Athram Dharmender, a Mesram geologist from Mandla district in Madhya Pradesh, told ‘Telangana Today’ that he had been visiting the shrine for five years. “This time, I am along with my mother and wife taking part in the fair, which is a unique affair in the country. I came to know about this Jatara when I was working in Hyderabad in 2016,” he stated.

The ethnic tribes then shopped provisions, apparels, home appliances and eatables at the outlets operated at the venue of the fair. They were buying accessories for mobile phones. Some of them indulged in fun activities and games. They were thronging stalls of giant wheels and stunts by motorcycles, etc,. They lived under make-shift tents and took part in community lunches.

Meanwhile, women members of Mesram clan performed rituals in Gowad situated abutting the shrine. Newly wedded women of this clan worshipped Avval, a deity of the tribals as part of the fair. They prepared Naivedyam or offering and presented it to the goddess. They were introduced to the presiding deity, Sheshnaga during Bheting held on Thursday midnight.

Security arrangements were made by deploying around 800 policemen at the venue. Wooden barricades were also set up to prevent stampedes at the fair. Parking lots were created on the outskirts of the village. Fire tenders were kept ready and medical department staff was tasked to handle emergencies. Security measures were supervised by Utnoor DSP N Uday Reddy.

