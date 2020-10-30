Scott Styris takes a dig at Indian selectors

With the Australian tour confirmed and scheduled to begin next month, the Indian selectors announced T20, ODI and Test squads for the tour Down Under but the talented Suryakumar failed to find a place in the team.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:36 pm

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer in the domestic season and has been impressive in the Indian Premier League since the last three years. Everyone expected him to make it to the Indian team early this year.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, there were no tournaments lined up. However, with the Australian tour confirmed and scheduled to begin next month, the Indian selectors announced T20, ODI and Test squads for the tour Down Under but the talented Suryakumar failed to find a place in the team.

The move attracted a huge criticism from all quarters. Joining them was New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris who took a dig at Indian selectors on twitter.

He suggested that Suryakumar might move to other countries to play for a country. “I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough,” he wrote on his twitter account.

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

