| Scottish Open Aditi To Play Womens Open Isps Handa With 70 In Last Round Diksha In Hunt Too

Scottish Open: Aditi to play Women’s Open, ISPS Handa with 70 in last round; Diksha in hunt too

Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, ended tied 55th in the Women's Scottish Open with a final round of 2-under 70

By IANS Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Troon: India’s Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, ended tied 55th in the Women’s Scottish Open with a final round of 2-under 70 as she rose from T-65 to tied-55th.

Aditi and also Diksha, who missed the cut at Scottish Open, will have a chance to make up when they play at the AIG Women’s Open and the ISPS Handa Invitational, both events co-sanctioned with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

France’s Celine Boutier completed back-to-back wins with a final round of 70 at the Women’s Scottish Open. The Frenchwoman started the day with a three-shot lead and had a steady front nine with birdies on holes six and nine at Dundonald Links. It was a great two-week stint for Boutier, who a week earlier won the Evian Championships and is now atop the LET Order of Merit.

She rises to the top of the Order of Merit. Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim fired a final round of 65 (-7) to end the week at Dundonald in second place on 13-under-par. The five-time LPGA Tour winner was bogey-free on the final day making birdies on holes three, five, eight, 11, 13, 14 and 18.

One shot further back on 12-under-par was 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin. The Chinese player rolled in seven birdies and one bogey on her way to a final round of 66 (-6) to finish in third place. Korea’s A Lim Kim and Sweden’s Maja Stark ended the tournament in a share of fourth place on 11-under-par.

Stark secured her first-ever hole-in-one as a professional on the sixth hole at Dundonald Links. The Swede produced a final round of 71 (-1) which included a hole-in-one to finish on 11-under.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, Boutier jumped to the top of the standings and now has 1,639.63 points. Spain’s Ana Pel¡ez Trivino moved to second place with 1,433.20 points with India’s Aditi Ashok now third with 1,285.56 points.

Sweden’s Linn Grant is in fourth place with Czechia in fifth, Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson in sixth and India’s Diksha Dagar in seventh.