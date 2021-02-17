SCR GM makes surprise visit to Khammam railway station

The GM went around the RPF barracks and goods shed yard at the railway station while returning to Secunderabad after an annual inspection of Gudur-Ongole-Tenali section in Vijayawada division on Tuesday.

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Khammam: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has made a surprise inspection of Khammam railway station yard here on Wednesday.

The GM went around the Railway Protection Force (RPF) barracks and goods shed yard at the railway station while returning to Secunderabad after an annual inspection of Gudur-Ongole-Tenali section in Vijayawada division on Tuesday.

The RPF Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan explained the facilities being maintained at the RPF barracks and security measures at the railway station. The GM appreciated the RPF officials and staff for spick and span maintenance of the barracks.

Mallya accompanied by a technical team consisting of heads of departments and supervisors has conducted a speed test of 130 kilometres per hour on a new railway track on Vijayawada-Kazipet stretch.

RPF SI, M Venkata Reddy, Station Manager PV Ramana, Commercial Inspector Prasanna Kumar and department heads were present.