SCR makes alternative arrangements for 10,000 rail passengers stranded in flood

The SCR authorities decided to evacuate the passengers from the trains and transport them safely to their destinations by alternate modes of transport.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has made alternative transport arrangements for as many as 10,000 rail passengers through special trains and buses, after the incessant rains over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh affected train services at various locations on Sunday.

Due to incessant rains and huge discharge of flood water from upstream, five trains were stranded in the affected tracks. The SCR authorities decided to evacuate the passengers from the trains and transport them safely to their destinations by alternate modes of transport.

Three trains i.e., Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Godavari Express; New Delhi – Chennai Tamil Nadu Express and Hyderabad – Tambaram Charminar Express were stranded between Kondapalli and Rayanapdu stations due to heavy water inflow on tracks. Accordingly, to help the stranded passengers and ensure their safety, SCR has geared up to the situation and has deployed all its resources to exert timely action as per the need and requirement of the situation.

Several earthmovers and tractors were pressed into service to fetch the passengers who were caught in the midst of huge flood water. About 84 RTC buses have been arranged at the spot for transporting 4,200 passengers to Vijayawada railway station.

Three special trains were run from Vijayawada railway station, one towards Visakhapatnam for the passengers of Godavari Express. Two more special trains have been arranged towards Chennai for the passengers of Tamil Nadu Express and Charminar Express.

Simultaneously, two special trains operated to transport stranded passengers in Bengaluru to Danapur and Danapur to Bengaluru Sangamithra Express trains. Total of 74 buses were arranged from Nekkonda and around 5,600 passengers were brought to Kazipet. One special train from Kazipet to Danapur and another special train from Kazipet to Bengaluru took all the passengers safely to their destinations.