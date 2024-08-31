Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
SCR sets up Helpline Numbers in view of heavy rains in AP

Published Date - 31 August 2024, 08:57 PM
In order to facilitate passengers with train running information, the South Central Railway has set up Helpline Numbers at important railway stations.

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains lashing Andhra Pradesh, the South Central Railway has informed the passengers that several trains were being either diverted or cancelled. These measures were being taken to avoid inconvenience to the travelling passengers and as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate passengers with train running information, the South Central Railway has set up Helpline Numbers at important railway stations. The passengers can contact respective stations for further details.

SCR Helpline:

Railway Station           Helpline No.

Hyderabad                   27781500

Secunderabad             27786140, 27786170

Kazipet                         27782660, 8702576430

Warangal                     27782751

Khammam                  27782985, 7815955306

Vijayawada                  7569305697

Rajahmundry              0883-2420541, 0883-2420543

