SCR sets up Helpline Numbers in view of heavy rains in AP

In order to facilitate passengers with train running information, the South Central Railway has set up Helpline Numbers at important railway stations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 08:57 PM

In order to facilitate passengers with train running information, the South Central Railway has set up Helpline Numbers at important railway stations.

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains lashing Andhra Pradesh, the South Central Railway has informed the passengers that several trains were being either diverted or cancelled. These measures were being taken to avoid inconvenience to the travelling passengers and as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate passengers with train running information, the South Central Railway has set up Helpline Numbers at important railway stations. The passengers can contact respective stations for further details.

SCR Helpline:

Railway Station Helpline No.

Hyderabad 27781500

Secunderabad 27786140, 27786170

Kazipet 27782660, 8702576430

Warangal 27782751

Khammam 27782985, 7815955306

Vijayawada 7569305697

Rajahmundry 0883-2420541, 0883-2420543