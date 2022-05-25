| Scr Terminates Reschedules Few Trains Amid Non Interlocking Works Over Ner

SCR terminates, reschedules few trains amid non-interlocking works over NER

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works over North Eastern Railway, a few trains are short terminated or rescheduled.

The South Central Railway in a press release informed passengers that Train No. 02575 Hyderabad – Gorakhpur which commences journey on June 3 will be short terminated at Aishbag. Similarly, Train No. 02576 Gorakhpur – Hyderabad commencing journey on June 5 will be short originated at Aishbag.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .