SCR to continue experimental stoppage of certain train services from Aug 3 – Oct 1

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) said there will be continuation of experimental stoppage of certain train services with existing timings from August 3 to October 1.
Accordingly, the experimental stoppages of the train services that will continue include –
Kakinada Port – Lingampalli (12737);
Lingampalli – Kakinada Port (12738);
Secunderabad – Manuguru (12745);
Manuguru – Secunderabad (12746);
Kacheguda – Chengalpattu (17652);
Chengalpattu – Kacheguda (17651);
Kacheguda – Puducherry (17653) and
Puducherry – Kacheguda (17654).