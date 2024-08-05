| Scr To Continue Experimental Stoppage Of Certain Train Services From Aug 3 Oct 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) said there will be continuation of experimental stoppage of certain train services with existing timings from August 3 to October 1.

Accordingly, the experimental stoppages of the train services that will continue include –

Kakinada Port – Lingampalli (12737);

Lingampalli – Kakinada Port (12738);

Secunderabad – Manuguru (12745);

Manuguru – Secunderabad (12746);

Kacheguda – Chengalpattu (17652);

Chengalpattu – Kacheguda (17651);

Kacheguda – Puducherry (17653) and

Puducherry – Kacheguda (17654).