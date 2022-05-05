SCR to run 16 special trains between Hyderabad and Jaipur

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 16 weekly special trains between Hyderabad and Jaipur.

Accordingly, Train No. 07115 Hyderabad-Jaipur will depart at 8.20 pm on May 6, 13, 20 and 27 and arrive in Jaipur at 5.25 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 07116 Jaipur – Hyderabad will depart at 3.20 pm on May 8, 15, 22 and 29 and arrive in Hyderabad at1 pm.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer and Phulera stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of AC II Tier, III Tier and Sleeper class coaches.

