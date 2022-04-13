SCR to run holiday special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during holidays, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Train No. 07433 Secunderabad-Tirupati will depart at 7.05 pm on April 15 and arrive at 7.50 am the next day and Train No. 07434 Tirupati – Secunderabad holiday specials will depart at 8.25 pm on April 16 and arrive the next day at 8.30 am. These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These holiday special trains consists of AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.

Similarly, Train No. 07082 Nanded – Visakhapatnam will depart at 4.35 pm on April 15 and arrive at 9.50 am the next day while 07083 Visakhapatnam – Nanded will depart at 6.20 pm on April 17 at 3.10 pm the next day.

