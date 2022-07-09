SCR to run special trains between Malkajgiri – Jalna

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, Railways will run special trains between Malkajgiri – Jalna – Malkajgiri, the SCR said in a press release here on Saturday.

Accordingly, Train No. 07428 Malkajgiri – Jalna will be operated on July 16, 23 and 30. These special trains will depart on Saturdays at 11 pm and arrive the next day at 10.20 am. Similarly, Train No. 07254 Jalna – Malkajgiri will be operated on July 15, 22 and 29 with the service departing on Fridays at 10 pm and arriving the next day at 8.50 am.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Bolarum, Medchal, Wadiaram, Akanapet, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Umri, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Manvat Road, Selu and Partur stations, the press release added.