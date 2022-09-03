SCR to run Two Onam Special Trains Between Hyderabad-Trivandrum

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Accordingly Train No. 07119 Hyderabad-Trivandrum Special Train will depart Hyderabad at 6.15 pm on September 5 and arrive Trivandrum at 11.45 pm on next day.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run two special trains between Hyderabad and Trivandrum.

Accordingly Train No. 07119 Hyderabad-Trivandrum Special Train will depart Hyderabad at 6.15 pm on September 5 and arrive Trivandrum at 11.45 pm on next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07120 Trivandrum-Hyderabad Special Train will depart Trivandrum at 10 pm on September 10 and arrive Hyderabad at 3 am on the second day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Sulehalli, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadpatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Trisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kollam stations in both the directions. This special trains consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second class coaches.