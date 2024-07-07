| Second Round Of Voting In High Stake Parliamentary Elections Begins In France

If Macron loses support further, he will be forced to share power with parties opposed to most of his pro-business, pro-European Union policies

By AP Published Date - 7 July 2024, 01:16 PM

A voter casts his ballot in the second round of France's parliamentary elections at a polling station in Draveil, outside Paris, Sunday. Photo: AFP

Paris: Voting opened on Sunday in France for the second round of the high-stake legislative elections, which have already seen the largest gains ever for the country’s far-right National Rally party.

French President Emmanuel Macron took a huge gamble in dissolving parliament and calling for the elections after his centrists were trounced in European elections on June 9.

The first round on June 30 saw the largest gains ever for the anti-immigration, nationalist National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen.

Sunday’s vote determines which party controls the National Assembly and who will be Prime Minister.

If support is further eroded for Macron’s weak centrist majority, he will be forced to share power with parties opposed to most of his pro-business, pro-European Union policies.