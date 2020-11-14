Secret understanding between TRS, MIM: Bandi

He appealed to the people to give one chance to BJP in GHMC polls

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that the TRS was considering handing over Hyderabad Mayor’s post to MIM in the coming GHMC elections. “As part of their plan, both TRS and MIM are working out strategies,” he said addressing a press conference here.

Asking the people to put an end to the ‘secret understanding’ between the two parties, he appealed to the people to give one chance to BJP in GHMC polls. “Unable to tolerate false promises made by the State government, Dubbak voters elected BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao in the recent by-election”, he said and expressed hope that similar result would be repeated in GHMC polls too.

