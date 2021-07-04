Secunderabad: CDM conducts cycle ride for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

By | Published: 7:16 pm 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Commemorating and celebrating 75 years of progressive India, the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, conducted a cycle ride on Sunday.

Titled ‘Azadi ki Pehli Kiran – Rani Abbakka Chowta Ride’, in memory of the brave queen of Ullal, who fought the Portuguese in the late 16th century, the ride is in consonance with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the Government of India.

CDM, a premier tri-services armed forces institution, announced that it will name all of its cycle rides after Indian freedom fighters as a mark of respect to their sacrifice and to motivate today’s generation to learn about the freedom struggle, a press release said.