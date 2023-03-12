Secunderabad Club T20 Tournament: Press Club defeats Fateh Maidan Club by 38 runs

Riding on Arjun’s all-round show Press Club defeated Fateh Maidan Club by 38 runs in the Secunderabad Club Inter-Club Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Arjun (second from right) with FMC captain G Arvind Kumar (left) and Press Club captain Hanuma (right)

Hyderabad: Riding on Arjun’s all-round show (64 and 4/19) Press Club defeated Fateh Maidan Club (FMC) by 38 runs in the Secunderabad Club Inter-Club Cricket Tournament T20 at the Secunderabad Club on Sunday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Press Club rode on Arjun’s 32-ball knock to post 180 in 19.4 overs. His knock was laced with nine boundaries and two sixes. For FMC, former Ranji cricketer Akash Bhandari and Srujan Vadla scalped three wickets each.

Chasing the total, FMC managed 142/8 in 20 overs. Arjun returned with impressive bowling figures of 4/19 in his four overs while MA Shanmukha scalped two wickets for 16. For the losing outfit, Akash Bhandari top-scored with a 32-ball 41 while G Arvind Kumar hit a 24-ball 40. Arjun was awarded the man of the match for his all-round show.

Brief Scores: Press Club 180 in 19.4 overs (Arjun 64; Akash Bhandari 3/29, Srujan Vadla 3/35, Alankrit Agarwal 2/34) bt Fateh Maidan Club 142/8 in 20 overs (Akash Bhandari 41, G Arvind Kumar 40; Arjun 4/19, MA Shanmukha 2/16, YS Varun 1/27, Shiva Krishna 1/30).