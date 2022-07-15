Secunderabad: Two arches of Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam inaugurated

Hyderabad: Two arches of the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad were inaugurated by the Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, here on Friday.

One arch at Old Ramgopalpet Police Station Road heading towards the temple was built with funds to the tune of Rs. 58 lakh provided by Srinivas Yadav. During the inaugural, the Minister was seen dancing along with Pothurajus to throbbing beats by accompanying musical team.

Another arch has been set up near Bata showroom, Secunderabad, and the inaugural on Friday had the participation of many women including family members of the Animal Husbandry Minister offering Bonams to the deity. The Bonalu celebrations at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam are to be held on July 17 and 18.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others participated in the inaugural function that was celebrated on a grand scale.