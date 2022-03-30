Secunderabad’s Moula Ali Kaman all set to regain lost glory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:07 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

Hyderabad: The Moula Ali Kaman is all set to regain its lost glory with restoration works currently underway at a brisk pace. The works that will give a new lease of life to the structure are being executed by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department.

Before the restoration works were taken up, the top portion of the Moula Ali Kaman was damaged, cracks had developed at many places and the structure was defaced with graffiti all over it.

Following instructions from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao during one of his visits to the area, restoration works were launched and now, the top portion of the structure has been repaired, cracks have been fixed and whitewashing of the structure has also been done.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Wednesday saying the restoration works would be completed by April and that the structure was being restored on the instructions of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

“Minister @KTRTRS during one of his visits had asked the MoulaAli Kamaan (built in 1578 -Qutub Shahi regime) to be restored & renovated. It’s finally getting done & will be ready by mid-April. Before (2014) and after(now) pics Thanks @mirbkhan , @GHMCOnline,” he tweeted.

