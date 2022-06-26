Secunderabad’s Shree Jagannath Yatra to be held on July 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: Secunderabad’s Shree Jagannath Yatra for this year will held on July 1, announced the Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust which has been organising the Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subadra every year, coinciding with the Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri.

The Trust has been conducting the Rath Yatra regularly for the last 130 years from Jagannath Swamy Temple at General Bazaar, Secunderabad. This year, the Rath Yatra will take place on a normal basis, after being cancelled for public darshan in the preceding two years due to Covid Pandemic.

The temple gates will be opened for Darshan from 6.30 am and closed by 1 pm. Thereafter, the Rath Yatra will start from the temple at 4 pm and after passing through General Bazar, M.G.Road, Hill street, Ranigunj, will reach back the temple at around 3 am the following morning.

Purshottam Malani, Founder Family Trustee – Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust said, “It is with great joy that we announce the resumption of the annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath after a gap of two years due to Covid.”