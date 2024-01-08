Security breached at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, 2 men held for trespassing

By ANI Updated On - 8 January 2024, 03:36 PM

Mumbai: Two men were detained by Panvel Taluka Police for illegally trying to enter the farmhouse of superstar Salman Khan in Panvel. As per Inspector Anil Patil, the accused were caught trespassing inside Salman’s Arpita farmhouse by guards on January 4.

After being caught, the men gave out their fake names and addresses. The two are currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is basking in the success of ‘Tiger 3’. The film, which was directed by Maneesh Sharma, grossed over Rs 466.63 crore at the box office. In the film, Salman shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Salman is also in the news for his “Bigg Boss” hosting stint. In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, the ‘Dabangg’ star humbly requested the makers of the episode to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale.

After concluding the episode, Salman said, “Bigg Boss maine suna hai ki aapke fans request kar rahe hai aapse ki unko bhi ek mauka diya jaye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rehne ka toh kyun na unko is aalishan ghar mein rehne ka experience diya jaaye… toh is season ke gharwale jab ghar se bahar jayenge obviously finale ke baad toh ek mauka in fans ko zarur dedijiye.

(I have heard that a lot of ‘Bigg Boss’ fans want to enter the house. So, why not give them a chance to live in the luxurious house? Of course, it can happen once the contestants vacate the house after the finale.)”