See an Egyptian Mummy for Rs 10 in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 03:47 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Mummies have always been a topic of keen interest for everyone. From questions ranging from how and why they are buried that way to historic significance, this ancient practice to date is under study.

From what we know, rich Egyptians back in the day arranged for their bodies to be preserved after death to keep their souls safe. These preserved bodies are called mummies which were buried in rich coffins, often surrounded by gold and jewels.

While most assume that these mummies are to be seen only in Egypt or in the movies for that fact, it is a lesser-known fact that there is one mummy right in the heart of our city.

On the first floor of the Telangana State Museum at Public Gardens, Nampally, lies the mummified remains of Princess Naishu, who is touted to be the only mummy present in south India.

Believed to be at least 2,100 to 2,400 years old, it is believed that she lived in the Ptolemic period between 300 BC and 100 BC and is said to be the daughter of the sixth Pharaoh of Egypt.

She was possibly the daughter of Ptolemy VI Philometor and was about 25 years old when she died. Her mummy was recently shifted from an airtight glass to a nitrogen chamber after several attempts of restoration.

Princess Nishu’s mummy was brought to Hyderabad as a gift to the last Nizam Osman Ali Khan by Nazeer Nawaz Jung, the son-in-law of his predecessor, in 1920.

The museum is open every day except for Fridays and public holidays from 10:30 am to 5 pm. The entry fee for adults is Rs 10 and for kids is Rs 5.