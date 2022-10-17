See you on the other side: ‘Harry Potter’ actor Rupert Grint remembers late co-star Robbie Coltrane

Washington: British actor Rupert Grint is the newest cast member from ‘Harry Potter’ movie franchise who has shared a heartfelt tribute for his late co-star Robbie Coltrane who recently passed away at the age of 72.

According to Variety, taking to Instagram Grint shared an image of Robbie, who played the role of Rubeus Hagrid, from ‘Harry Potter‘ and in the caption wrote, “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination.” He added, “No one else on this planet could have played Hagrid, only Robbie. Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.” Previously, Emma Watson had reacted to Robbie’s death by paying tribute to him on her Instagram Stories. “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” read part of her post.

The lead star of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise Daniel Radcliffe had also shared a statement with Deadline. It read, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. ” “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man,” continued Radcliffe.

According to the reports of Deadline, Robbie died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been suffering from ill health for the past two years.

He was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland as the son of a doctor and teacher. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, Robbie continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Robbie took up stand-up comedy in Edinburgh clubs and changed his last name in honour of the jazz legend John Coltrane as he turned to act in London.