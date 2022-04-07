Seeds for downfall of BJP sown in Telangana: Talasani

Published Date - 10:27 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is addressing the Maha Dharna in Sanagreddy on Thursday.

Sanagreddy: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that the people of Telangana will teach a fitting lesson to the BJP for not procuring paddy from Telangana and added that the seeds for the downfall of BJP-led Central government has been sown in Telangana.

Addressing the ‘Maha Dharna’ programme organised in Sangareddy on Thursday, the Animal Husbandry Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is ignoring its Constitutional duty of procuring paddy. Stating that it was the Constitutional duty of the Central government to purchase food grains for the hungry, he accused Prime Minister Modi and union Minister Piyush Goel of making misleading statements on the entire episode.

Accusing the State BJP leaders of lacking any knowledge on the entire episode, he said that State BJP leaders must force the union government to procure paddy from Telangana. Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming the lives of farmers, Yadav said that the BJP-led the union government did nothing for the betterment of farmer’s life during the same period. He further warned that the TRS leaders will use the same tone against Prime Minister that the BJP leaders use against Chief Minister. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLAs Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, V Bhupal Reddy, TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, Errolla Srinivas and others were present.

