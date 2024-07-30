Seethakka takes objection to parents’ name being taken in podu land issue

Seethakka’s parents had received patta for 1.17 acres in Jaggannapeta village of Mulugu mandal last year after the BRS government decided to hand over pattas to podu land owners.

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka took strong objection to BRS member Anil Kumar Jadhav’s remarks that her parents got ownership documentation of the podu land due to BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and stated that her parents received the patta as per law and not because of any favour.

Intervening in the discussion on demands for grants in the assembly on Tuesday, Seethakka expressed displeasure over Jadhav claiming that her parents received the pattas due to the former Chief Minister. Stating that her parents were cultivating on the land for over five decades, she said they received pattas as per law and not because of the BRS government.

The Minister said the patta was given to her parents as per the Forest Right Act-2006 brought by the UPA government and that the BRS government had no role in it.

Jadhav clarified that he did not want to insult the Minister, but was referring to one of the achievements of the BRS government. “I have no intention to hurt the sentiments of the Minister. I just cited her parents’ example,” he clarified.