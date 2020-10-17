Sehwag criticises move to send ABD at six

“AB de Villiers is someone who had hit 73 from 33 balls in the previous game at this same ground. If you had given him more balls, there are chances he might have scored more runs.”

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Virat Kohli decided to send AB de Villiers at No.6 against Kings XI Punjab in their IPL match but the move backfired as they lost the match by eight wickets. With two leg-spinners operating in the middle, Kohli said that going with a left-right combination was the best option. However, it continues to attract huge criticism.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said ABD was in good form in the earlier match against KKR scoring 73 from 33. “AB de Villiers is someone who had hit 73 from 33 balls in the previous game at this same ground. If you had given him more balls, there are chances he might have scored more runs. If you’re saying, right-left combination, then when Devdutt Padikkal got out, Virat Kohli came in. Then you didn’t think about the right-left combination? Why didn’t you send Washington Sundar at No.3? I am not able to understand this,” Sehwag said.

“In trying to get a left-right combination going, RCB haven’t sent one of their best batsmen out. I am not able to understand this. Who was that left-hander? Washington Sundar? He might be a very good player but he hasn’t proved his batting exploits. He has shown his six-hitting abilities like a Chris Gayle or a Yuvraj Singh,” he added.

