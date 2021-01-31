Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story coming on April 16

The film might lock horns with Nani’s Tuck Jagadish which set to release on the same date

Filmmaker Sekhar Khammula’s highly anticipated movie ‘Love Story’ will be hitting screens on April 16. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, ‘Love Story’ will lock horns with Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ which is also releasing on the same date.

The story is about two youngsters who come to Hyderabad from rural Telangana in search of job prospects. Naga Chaitanya as Revanth sets up a fitness centre while Sai Pallavi as Mounica in on look out for an IT job. But unlike in ‘Fidaa’, Sai Pallavi won’t be portrayed as typical Telangana girl in ‘Love Story’. However, Naga Chaitanya is expected to surprise audiences with his Telangana slang.

The movie is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao jointly under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

The film’s non-theatrical rights, including the Hindi-dubbing rights, satellite and digital rights, have been sold for a whopping Rs 16 crores, according to reports. Besides the lead actors, ‘Love Story’ features Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Rao Ramesh, Devayani and Posani Krishna Murali in key roles. Pawan Ch has composed the music while Vijay C Kumar is handling the cinematography. The recently released teaser has crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

