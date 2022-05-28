Self Defense certificates distributed to girl students in Karimnagar

Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

SRR Government Art and Science College Prinicipal Dr Ramakrishna distributing self defense certificates to girls in a programme held in college in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Women Empowerment Cell of SRR Government Arts and Science College, Karimnagar, distributed certificates to the girl students who have successfully completed certificate course in Self Defense on Saturday. A 21-day certificate course to teach techniques in self-defense to the women students was held from May 5 to 25, 2022 wherein forty students took part.

Distributing certificates in a programme held in College here on Saturday, College principal Dr K Rama Krishna appreciated the students and suggested them to continue their spirit to learn more and more Martial Arts in future. Women Empowerment Cell coordinator J Uma Maheshwari has given assurance to them to continue the course and other new courses for the betterment of the students on their demand.

Instructor Swathi, who is also a degree student and black belt holder in Martial Arts, advised the students to continue the practice and maintain physical fitness. Expressing satisfaction, participants opined that the course helped them to build self-confidence and the power of concentration and focus on studies, in their feedback. Himabindu, Dr Malla Reddy, Dr Shoba Rani, Dr Sharada and others were present.

